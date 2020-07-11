1/1
Pieter Visser
Passed away peacefully after a short stay at St Catharines General Hospital on Wednesday July 8 in his 89th year. Survived by and greatly missed by his wife and life partner Gerda (Graaskamp), predeceased by his son Harry and his wife Cheryl Visser, survived by his children Bill & Sherri Visser, Jackie & Doug Foxton, Paul & Corinna Visser, his grandchildren, Brandon (Renata), Brayden (Vanessa), Jade (Kevin), Joshua (Cas), Bradley (Jenn), Jocelyn, Chadd (Steph), Samantha, Jacob and Daniel, his great grandchildren Gabryella, Noah, Kal, and predeceased by his brother and wife Bastian & Ria Visser and survived by sister Mary & Bill (predeceased) Snoei, sister Nellie & Jack Zonneveld and brother Harry & Anne Visser . He was a faithful husband, a great dad, and super grandpa. He loved his family with all his heart. He was an active member of First Reformed Church and also a founding board member of Martindale Place where he dedicated much time and energy and served for many terms. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 13th, from 7-9p.m. at the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines, 905-684-6346. During these times of proper social distancing the family asks that you please keep the visit short, 5 to 10 minutes, and you remain in your vehicle until the funeral home staff comes to escort you into the building. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, July 14th with interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Online tributes and condolences may be made at: www.hulseandenglish.com. If so desired, donations may be made in Pieter's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or T. Roy Adam Regional Centre.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 11, 2020.
