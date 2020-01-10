|
The family of Pietro Giura wish to thank all our relatives, friends and neighbours for their many acts of kindness, food baskets, words of comfort, messages of sympathy, meals, flowers, Mass offerings, and for the memorial donations in memory of our father. We want to express special appreciation to Father Paul and Mary Flynn of Our Lady of the Scapular Church for their words of comfort and the beautiful Funeral Mass. To Patterson Funeral Home, especially Ruth-Ann and Ed, for their guidance, professional arrangements and caring service, to Michael at Fairview Mausoleum, as well as the management and staff of Club Italia for the lovely luncheon. We would also like to thank Teresa and Karen from ParaMed, Prezzy, Maria and Emma for the exceptional care and compassion showed to our father. Dr. Chong and Shelly for their guidance, support, compassion and wonderful care for Pietro over the years. To the staff and residence of Stamford Estates, we thank you for your friendship and fellowship in these last few years. We are grateful for the pallbearers, his grandchildren; Juliana Zaremba, Daniel Pinizzotto, Peter Giura, Lisa Marie Giura, Brandon Giura and Kyle Giura for taking his final walk with him. Thank you, Mike Giura, Carm Pinizzotto, John Giura and families