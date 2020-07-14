Of Thorold, formerly of Port Colborne, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 in his 83rd year, at St. Catharines General Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband to Maria for 55 years. Loving father to Robert (Mary) and Vanessa Di Felice (Rob). Cherished grandfather to Eric, Erin, Joshua and Matteo. Dear brother to Carlo Saudelli (Renata) of Monte Maggiore al Metauro, Italy. Dear brother-in-law to Lucy DeAngelis. Pietro will be missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Pietro Sr. and Matilde Saudelli, his brother Mario Serallegri and sister-in-law Quisca Serallegri, and his brother-in-law Nedrio DeAngelis. Pietro was born April 26, 1938 in Monte Maggiore al Metauro, province of Pesaro e Urbino, Italy. He immigrated to Canada in 1957 and settled in Port Colborne. Pietro enjoyed watching Formula 1 car racing and he was a fan of Ferrari. He worked at ADM Milling in Port Colborne for over 40 years retiring in 2003. He was well known as an amiable, friendly man and was loved by all who knew him. The family would like to send their sincere appreciation to his health care workers for their dedication to his care. Special thank you to Dr. David Bak, Dr. Mary Salib and Dr. Mamoon Bokhari. Due to Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. There will be a private family service at Pleasantview Funeral Home with entombment to follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. You are respectfully invited to join the family for the live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service starting at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 http://distantlink.com/dlm21.html>
; PASSWORD: Arbor2020. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the St. Catharines General Hospital or Our Lady of Holy Rosary Parish in Thorold. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca