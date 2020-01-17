|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Pompilio at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Angelina (2014). Loving father of Ezio (Kate) Di Emanuele and Marisa (Frank) Santesso. Cherished Nonno of Paolo, Christina, Christian and Alexandra. Paul was the heart and soul of our family and he will be dearly missed. Paul was a long-time employee of General Motors, retiring after 36 years of service. He was a great provider for his family and left us all a legacy of love which will never be forgotten. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Di Emanuele, donations to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) or St. Ann's Church would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com "The life of the dead is in the memory of the living"- Marcus Tullius Cicero
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 17, 2020