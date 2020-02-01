|
|
We wish to express our sincere appreciation to all of you, who through your acts of kindness and sympathy, comforted us in our time of sorrow. We also wish to thank Dr. Ryan D'Sa and the health team at GNGH for their first rate professional care of Dad. To Dr. Patrick Gibney and his Executive Assistant Angela for their care and compassion for Dad and Mom over the years. To Father Peter Nobili and St. Ann's Church staff for their never ending support. To Ed and Ruth-Ann Nieuwesteeg and the staff of Patterson Funeral Home for their outstanding professional and personal services. Finally, a big thank you to Victor and Brenda Stewart for being such caring and supportive neighbours. Your generosity and love for Dad will never be forgotten. Sincerely,The Di Emanuele and Santesso Families
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020