After a long period of pain and illness, Raafat Roubi passed away peacefully at the hospital surrounded by his loved ones. We find solace in him not being in pain anymore. Raafat is survived by his wife, daughter, son, and five grandkids. Raafat's funeral and burial were on Friday, August 28th, following his death the previous day. All Raafat needs now are your kind thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com