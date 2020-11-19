Born and raised on a farm in Verner, Ontario, decades of kindly waiting tables and serving customers while raising a family (including grandchildren), Rachel Fernande (St. Amour) LaFrenière passed away peacefully with family by her side in her 86th year on the 16th of November, 2020. She will be missed walking/biking daily to the Catholic Churches in Port Colborne, picking up litter along the way and trying to keep the sidewalks clean. We remember her passion for reading, selfless service to anyone in need, singing at church and attentive listening always. She was without a doubt, the spark that lit up the room when she entered. Her kind heart and amazing quick wit will leave an everlasting memory to be cherished forever. Predeceased by her parents, Alderic and Eva (Gingras) St. Amour, siblings Roland, Marcel, Jeannine, Alice Rainville (Henri), Père Lionel, Soeur Rolande, Annette Giroux (Henri), and Laurent (Joyce). Survived by siblings Gilles (Colombe), Soeur Clémence, Florence Perron (Henri), Anita Leblanc (Lucien), Michel, and Carmel. Also survived by her children Linda, Daniel, Liane (Peter), grandchildren Kenneth, Rachelle, and Zachary, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Many, many thanks to the kind and gracious staff in the Emergency Ward at Welland Hospital. Thanks Mom for an amazing life. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & Chapel, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 123 King Street, Port Colborne on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Wieslaw Woloszyn officiating. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending are required to wear a face mask/covering. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Port Cares in Rachel's name. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca