The family of the late Rachel Tanguay wish to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to all relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbours for the beautiful flowers, cards, memorial donations, mass offerings, gift baskets, food and visits. They were all deeply appreciated. A special thank you to Father Robert Hetu from Eglise du Sacre-Coeur for his prayers and words of comfort and also to granddaughter Gabrielle and Raymond Chartrand for the beautiful solos. A heartfelt thank you to Mrs Deblois and staff for the wonderful luncheon. We are grateful for the ongoing support and guidance received by the Welland Funeral Home staff of Roger, Beverley and Tianna. A special thank you to each and every staff member of Royal Rose Place. No matter the department you represented, you always took the time to make our mother feel special. Thank you for the compassion you showed our" maman" but mostly thank you for treating her with such dignity. Your kindness will forever be remembered. Warmest regards Tanguay family
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020