In memory of a dear wife, mother, and grandmother who passed away 17 years ago on March 7, 2003. God saw you were getting tired, And a cure was not to be. So He put his arms around you And whispered come to me. With tearful eyes we watched you And saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. ~ Love always, John, Denise, Percy, Jason, P.J. and families
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020