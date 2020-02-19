|
John's dance partner, sister, aunt, loyal friend, singer, nurse, thespian, baker, seam-stress, adventurer, life enthusiast. Her greatest joy though was in the love she found in and gave to her husband John, children Cheryl (Scott) Michael, Susan (Kevin) and grandchildren Breana, Ethan, Spencer, Sarah, Meg, Evan, Ben and Grace. Pete de nonne, Christmas pajamas and knitted socks - Nonny's love, sparkle and sense of fun held us up as a family and brightened our journey. We will begin gathering at Morse & Son Event Centre at 5929 Main Street, Niagara Falls Ontario, at 12 noon on Saturday, February 22, 2020 with remarks at 3:00 p.m. As a tribute to Rae's example, please share a kindness and remember her smile.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020