Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Morse & Son Event Centr
5929 Main Street,
Niagara Falls, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Morse & Son Event Centre
5929 Main Street,
Niagara Falls, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachelle Plowright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachelle Marie Plowright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachelle Marie Plowright Obituary
John's dance partner, sister, aunt, loyal friend, singer, nurse, thespian, baker, seam-stress, adventurer, life enthusiast. Her greatest joy though was in the love she found in and gave to her husband John, children Cheryl (Scott) Michael, Susan (Kevin) and grandchildren Breana, Ethan, Spencer, Sarah, Meg, Evan, Ben and Grace. Pete de nonne, Christmas pajamas and knitted socks - Nonny's love, sparkle and sense of fun held us up as a family and brightened our journey. We will begin gathering at Morse & Son Event Centre at 5929 Main Street, Niagara Falls Ontario, at 12 noon on Saturday, February 22, 2020 with remarks at 3:00 p.m. As a tribute to Rae's example, please share a kindness and remember her smile.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -