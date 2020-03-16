|
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Radmila (1996). Loving father of Nik (Dana) Trbovic and Milana (Bob) Macleod. Caring grandfather of Milan and Nathan. Great-grandfather of Klark. Predeceased by his brother Milan and his parents Petar and Naranca Trbovic. Rade immigrated to Canada in 1970 and worked at the Niagara Ford Glass Plant for 24 years retiring in 1996. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., on Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Pomen will be conducted at the funeral home on Tuesday at 8 pm by the Rev. Fr. Milorad Delic. Funeral will be held on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, and then to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church where service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to St. George & St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 16, 2020