Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Millennium Trail Manor on Tuesday, April 21st at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Scozzafava for 57 years. Adored mother of Sera Paolone (Tom) and Dominic (Jane). Cherished Nonna of Micaela, Dominic, Elizabeth and Arianna. Survived by her sister Teresa Critelli (late Joe), her sisters-in-law Rosa Costabile (late Santo), Maria Giuseppa Lepera (Andrea) and Elena DiCarmine (Cesare). She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Raffaela is predeceased by her parents, Giuseppe and Maria Giuseppa Rotella, by her sisters Elisabetta Angotti (Vincenzo), Maria Costantina Rotella, sisters-in-law Angelina Scozzafava-White, Assunta (Francesco), brothers-in-law Giuseppe (Filomena) and Tommaso (Lucia). Raffaela was born in Gimigliano, Italy. She immigrated to Canada in 1954, working at Bick's Pickle, seasonally for 18 years. Raffaela loved to cook, enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devout Catholic. The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Sanfranyos and Dr. John Maletta for their numerous visits to the house, as well as Jackie, who was a cherished and dedicated caregiver and offered love and support to Mom and Dad. A private visitation will be held at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Private Funeral Liturgy outside of Mass will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, April 24th. Private Rite of Committal will take place at Fairview Mausoleum. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Society and Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020