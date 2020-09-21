1/1
Raffaela TASSONE
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Biagio Tassone (2010). Dearly loved mother of Connie (Danny) Chieca, Nick Tassone, Zina Prudence (Lino) Pisani, Bruna (Tony) Malvaso and Sue (Bruno) Malvaso. Cherished Nonna of Lisa (Joe), Tony (Erin), Stephanie, Rosanne (Mario), Vanessa (Paul), Amanda (Domenic) and Raffaele and Big Nonna of Sienna, Giorgia, Nico, Luca, Ethan, Christian and Julian. Dear sister of Grazia Biamonte, Giuseppina Iudiciani, Pauline (Aldo) Mascaro, Sue Rotundo, Bruno Monteleone and Frank Monteleone. Lovingly remembered by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Maria Tassone and Bruna Mazzone and her brother Cosimo Monteleone. Special thanks to Prescy Dizon for the loving, kind and compassionate care you gave to our mother. Raffaela had worked at the Empire Motel where she was very proud to be the head housekeeper for 29 years. She also had a passion for gardening and one of her greatest joys was cooking for her family. She left her family a legacy of love for which she will be long remembered. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 am at St. Ann's Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Tassone, donations to The Ontario March of Dimes or St. Ann's Church would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
SEP
22
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
SEP
23
Committal
Fairview Cemetery
