Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his home on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Maria of 60 years. Devoted father of Connie, Jim (Angela) and Peter (Cathy). Adored Nonno of Matteo, Michael, Dante and Tristano. He was predeceased by his parents Pietro and Concetta Mancuso, his brother Carlo, his father and mother in-law Giacomo and Giuseppina, nephew Jack, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ralph is survived by his sister-in-law Carolina Mancuso and niece Teresa Paonessa. After serving in the Italian Army, Ralph migrated to Canada to join his parents and brother in 1954. Married to his dear wife Maria in 1960, they grew their family together and enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Ralph worked at Inco for many years and went on to enjoy his retirement from Niagara College in 1994. He loved his family and grandchildren, gardening at any chance he had and tending to his vegetables and chickens. Ralph was a devoted and hardworking husband, father and grandfather. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Private family Funeral Mass to be celebrated with entombment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Donations in memory of Ralph may be made to Saint Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Canadian Diabetes or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca
