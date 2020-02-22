|
On January 26, 2020, Ralph Biancaniello in his 82nd year, was called from this life by our Lord. His loving family was by his side when he departed from this world. He was the devoted and loving husband of Ida for 59 years of marriage. Cherished father of Lena (Vince) Addario, Michael (Karen), and John (Melissa). Grandfather to Jessica and Matthew and great-grandfather to Kleio - "Papa Ralph's" apple of his eye. Son of the late Michele and Rachela Biancaniello of Italy. Son-in-law of the late Giovanni and Giovina Di Meco. Ralph was the brother of the late Amato (the late Giovanna), the late Rosa (the late Giovanni) Demeta, Amelia (Amato) Prudente, the late Antonio (Letizia), Filomena (the late Generoso) Delligati of Italy, the late Felice (Maria), Gerardo of Italy, and Maria (Michele) Fumagallo of Italy. Brother in law to Giulia (Guido) Martella, the late Maria (the late Leonardo) De Filippis, and Silvana (Egidio) De Filippis. Ralph will also be missed by all his nephews, nieces and so many dear friends and neighbours. Ralph was a machinist at TRW and retired in 1991. He was also a licensed auto-body repairman and mechanic who worked at Archer Trucks. He was a member of St. Alfred's Parish since 1958 and a member of Club Roma for over 50 years. Ralph was the third licensed pyrotechnician in Canada and entertained many throughout the years at Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady Delle Grazie feasts - just to name a few. The fireworks and his 21-gun salute that shook the ground will not be forgotten. A celebration of life mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. St. Alfred's Church - 272 Vine St. in Saint Catharines.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 22, 2020