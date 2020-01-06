|
On December 26 at 85 years old Ralph Curtis Helpard passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones. His passion for cars and trucks led him to McLean Motors in Welland where he started his career and it continued until his retirement at Regional International Truck in Rochester New York. Ralph was the loving husband to Jennifer.He was the loving father to Sandra (John) and Brittany(Mark).He will be fondly remembered by his granddaughter Angela(Colin). He was a brother to Earleen,Jean,Karen,Donny and Susan.He was predeceased by his son Timothy Curtis (2014) and brothers Lorne and Dick. Ralph will return to Stewiacke Nova Scotia to rest in eternal peace with his mother and father.