Ralph William "Bill" POOL
The family of Ralph William "Bill" Pool announce his passing on the first day of Advent on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in the Welland Hospital, at the age of 93. He leaves to mourn his wife Paisley Janvary-Pool and her family Peter Janvary, Alan (Karen) Janvary. Pamela Janvary-Gillespie, Ginny (Gordon) Paterson and Margo (Tom) Mussari and eight grandchildren, his daughter Linda Boucher (Dan Taylor) and her four sons Philippe, David (Kayla), Cameron and Marc-Andre and great-grandchildren Liam and Briar, his daughter-in-law Mary Pool and her family, sister-in-law Rosemarie Pool and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents Jim and Ada, his first wife Grace Elizabeth (Betty) in 1997, his son Bill Jr. in 2011, his brothers John (Velma), James and sister Peggy (Joe) Connors. Bill lived all of his life in Niagara Falls, attending Drummond Road School and Stamford C.I. He retired in 1986 after working 35 years at Ontario Hydro. He was a life member of Stamford Centre Volunteer Fireman's Association, a member of Stamford Lane United Church and Stamford Green Committee. Private family arrangements and burial at Fairview Cemetery in the family plot next to Betty. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. As expressions of sympathy donations to either the Stamford Lane United Church or S.C.V.F.A. Park, would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
