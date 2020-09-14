1/
Randolph Henry LEPP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that Randolph Henry Lepp passed away on September 10th. He was surrounded by his loved ones. A pillar of the family, loyal, steadfast and absolutely selfless, his loss will be felt greatly by his family and all those who knew him. He is survived by his wife Petra, his children Gregg (Justine) and Britney (Kyle) and by five grandchildren, Bennett, Kinley, Eloise, Agnes, and Thoren, each of whom he absolutely adored. He was a devoted and caring Opa who lit up in the company of his grandchildren. They were a central part of his life and always in his thoughts. He will be sorely missed in their lives as his warmth and love was ever felt when he was with them. Please join his family in celebrating his life at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. Vineland, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and entrance into visitation will be marshalled by funeral home staff & adhere to provincial physical distancing policies. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved