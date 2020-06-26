After a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's, Randy passed away early Tuesday morning, June 23rd. The beloved son of Alfred and the late Betty Olling. He received his Honours B.A. from Brock University, his M.A. from the University of Western Ontario and Ph.D. candidate at the University of Alberta. During his career as an educator he taught and lectured at various universities, authored numerous books and publications. With his resume and the many acts of virtue and kindness that he has shown during his stay on this earth, he has earned tenure in heaven. So, rest in peace my son. A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Linhaven, especially the Roy Adams Centre. In lieu of flowers you may wish to donate to the Alzheimer Society or the Linhaven Building Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6316) Online condolences may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 26, 2020.