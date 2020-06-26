Randy Dene OLLING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's, Randy passed away early Tuesday morning, June 23rd. The beloved son of Alfred and the late Betty Olling. He received his Honours B.A. from Brock University, his M.A. from the University of Western Ontario and Ph.D. candidate at the University of Alberta. During his career as an educator he taught and lectured at various universities, authored numerous books and publications. With his resume and the many acts of virtue and kindness that he has shown during his stay on this earth, he has earned tenure in heaven. So, rest in peace my son. A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Linhaven, especially the Roy Adams Centre. In lieu of flowers you may wish to donate to the Alzheimer Society or the Linhaven Building Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6316) Online condolences may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
9056846346
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved