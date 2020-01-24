Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Joseph MORRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
With heavy hearts and great sadness, we announce the passing of Randy Joseph Morris, in his 60th year, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Loving father to Katherine (Andrew Felice) and Spencer (Josie Caruso). Son of Lorne and the late Mary Ann (2017). Brother of Darlene, the late Butch (2008) and the late Paul (1981). Cherished grandpa to Blake, Abigail and Luca. Uncle to Courtenay and Casey. He will be missed by his little buddy Lance. Family and friends are invited to call at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and on Monday from 10 - 11 a.m. A celebration of Randy's life will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Randy would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -