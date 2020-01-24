|
|
With heavy hearts and great sadness, we announce the passing of Randy Joseph Morris, in his 60th year, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Loving father to Katherine (Andrew Felice) and Spencer (Josie Caruso). Son of Lorne and the late Mary Ann (2017). Brother of Darlene, the late Butch (2008) and the late Paul (1981). Cherished grandpa to Blake, Abigail and Luca. Uncle to Courtenay and Casey. He will be missed by his little buddy Lance. Family and friends are invited to call at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and on Monday from 10 - 11 a.m. A celebration of Randy's life will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Randy would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 24, 2020