Randy MARTIN

At his home in St. Catharines, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 67. Loving husband and best friend to his wife Carole Martin (Peeler) of 36 years. Predeceased by his parents Shirley Martin (Gunn) and Robert Austin Martin. Dear brother to Richard and Robert Martin. Brother-in-law to Lynn and Joanne Martin. Dear uncle to Morgan Martin. Stepfather to Scott and Grant Moore and their spouses, Sheri Penner and Donna Moore. Grandfather to Drew, Jessica, Maddie, Sophia, Kaitie and Emily. Randy spent over 40 years as a tractor trailer driver, working for CP Express and TST Overland. Over those years, he was fortunate to meet many people who instantly took a liking to Randy and many friendships were made. Randy truly loved life and what it had to offer. He spent over 20 years scuba diving and seeing so much of the country and again; making lasting friendships. One of his favourite past times was spent up at Golden Lake, where friends became family. Still looking for more adventure, Randy and his brother joined the Porsche Club and for the last 10 years Randy raced at Mosport. His easy-going manner and likeable personality made him well liked at the track. As per Randy's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. (905) 682 0474. A celebration of Randy's life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donates to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca