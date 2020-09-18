1/1
Randy Peter Hately
Passed at Kelowna General Hospital at the age of 68. Randy was predeceased by his parents, brother George, and dear friend Peter. He is survived by son, Dean; siblings, including: Rosalie Kaufer of Florida, Claude Deschenes (Pam) of Welland, Claudette Deschenes of Welland, Joy Kelsey, and Jimi Kelsey; as well as family and friends throughout Canada. Randy will be remembered for his love of music and passion for fishing and the outdoors. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 18, 2020.
