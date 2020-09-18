Passed at Kelowna General Hospital at the age of 68. Randy was predeceased by his parents, brother George, and dear friend Peter. He is survived by son, Dean; siblings, including: Rosalie Kaufer of Florida, Claude Deschenes (Pam) of Welland, Claudette Deschenes of Welland, Joy Kelsey, and Jimi Kelsey; as well as family and friends throughout Canada. Randy will be remembered for his love of music and passion for fishing and the outdoors. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store