90, of Townsend, ON, went to be with his Lord and Saviour on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Born in the Netherlands in 1929, Ray grew up on a farm until at the age of 21, he with his family immigrated to Canada. They settled in Cochrane, ON, and in 1957 move to Caledonia, shortly after meeting his wife Jill (Radsma), whom he married in 1958 and thereafter started their family. In 1967, Ray along with Jill and family moved to Port Colborne, where they bought a dairy farm, fulfilling his calling and passion as a dairy farmer. They raised 6 children on this farm, before retiring in 1990 to Welland where Ray continued to stay busy with gardening, visiting family and friends, and singing in the Men's Choir. Singing was his life-long love. Ray is survived by his wife Jill; children Harley and Freda (VanderWiel) of Lethbridge AB, Frank and Rieka (TerHoek) of Welland ON, Alice and Bert (Schussler) of Burdett, AB, John and Anita (Brouwer) of Rocky Mountain House, AB, Ray and Susan (Wielinga), of Lombard, IL, and Theo Middel of Rocky Mountain House, AB. Ray was passionate about farming, living out a lifelong calling of being a good steward of the earth and the gifts God gave him. He loved his wife, Jill of 61 years, and in later years, enjoyed times of story-telling and visits with his 6 children, 26 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He modeled a love of the land, and living a life fully dedicated to his Lord. His only comfort was his faithful Savior Jesus Christ, and he is now enjoying the fulfillment of a life well lived. Special thank you to those who provided care for him over the past 6 months: Cedarwood Village Long Term Care in Simcoe, Hagersville Hospital and Southview Assisted Living. Each place was a blessing to him. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 4, 2020.