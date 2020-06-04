Growing up I got to spend lots of time with Opa, which included sleepovers. My strongest memory is constantly seeing him work in his garden and bringing in his produce to Oma to prepare. He was such a dedicated stewardly man. Im also ever so grateful he got to meet my children, his great great grandchildren and witness a small portion of them growing up.

We love and will miss you Opa.

Love Esther

Esther

Grandchild