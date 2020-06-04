Ray (Reint) MIDDEL
90, of Townsend, ON, went to be with his Lord and Saviour on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Born in the Netherlands in 1929, Ray grew up on a farm until at the age of 21, he with his family immigrated to Canada. They settled in Cochrane, ON, and in 1957 move to Caledonia, shortly after meeting his wife Jill (Radsma), whom he married in 1958 and thereafter started their family. In 1967, Ray along with Jill and family moved to Port Colborne, where they bought a dairy farm, fulfilling his calling and passion as a dairy farmer. They raised 6 children on this farm, before retiring in 1990 to Welland where Ray continued to stay busy with gardening, visiting family and friends, and singing in the Men's Choir. Singing was his life-long love. Ray is survived by his wife Jill; children Harley and Freda (VanderWiel) of Lethbridge AB, Frank and Rieka (TerHoek) of Welland ON, Alice and Bert (Schussler) of Burdett, AB, John and Anita (Brouwer) of Rocky Mountain House, AB, Ray and Susan (Wielinga), of Lombard, IL, and Theo Middel of Rocky Mountain House, AB. Ray was passionate about farming, living out a lifelong calling of being a good steward of the earth and the gifts God gave him. He loved his wife, Jill of 61 years, and in later years, enjoyed times of story-telling and visits with his 6 children, 26 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He modeled a love of the land, and living a life fully dedicated to his Lord. His only comfort was his faithful Savior Jesus Christ, and he is now enjoying the fulfillment of a life well lived. Special thank you to those who provided care for him over the past 6 months: Cedarwood Village Long Term Care in Simcoe, Hagersville Hospital and Southview Assisted Living. Each place was a blessing to him. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
My condolences to the family. I have good memories of visiting your home and the farm to chum with Alice.
Wilma Veldman
Friend
June 3, 2020
Dear Middel Family, Our deepest condolences on the passing of your father Ray Middel. We are deeply saddened by the loss that you and your family have encountered. May our prayers bring you comfort and ease the pain of this loss. May he rest in peace.
Ronnie and Hilda Gonzales
Friend
June 3, 2020
Dear Middel Family,
A life well lived. A family well loved. A Lord well praised and honoured. May you memories comfort you as you grieve. May God grant you peace as you move forward. The legacy of your father, grandfather and great grandfather will live on through all of you.
Praying for all of you
Gord and Irene Schussler
Irene Schussler
Friend
June 3, 2020
Ray, Susan and family we are sorry for your loss and thanking God for a faithful man who is now in the presence of the Saviour.
Peter & Jennifer Webster
Friend
June 3, 2020
Growing up I got to spend lots of time with Opa, which included sleepovers. My strongest memory is constantly seeing him work in his garden and bringing in his produce to Oma to prepare. He was such a dedicated stewardly man. Im also ever so grateful he got to meet my children, his great great grandchildren and witness a small portion of them growing up.
We love and will miss you Opa.
Love Esther
Esther
Grandchild
June 3, 2020
We watched the service with Oma she was amazed with modern technology! What a blessing to have well lived! May you have comfort knowing he is at rest in heaven greeting HIS Lord (and family once again).
Ingrid Stulp and family
Family
