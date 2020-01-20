|
|
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in his 94th year. Beloved husband of Audrey Huffman, loving father of Arlene Lessard (Bob), Norine Bevan (Michael), Shari Huffman (Adam). Predeceased by his parents John (Maddy) and Annie Huffman (Sherk), siblings, Grace, Alfred, Chester, Linda, Helen, Marjory and Robert. Survived by his sister-in-law Shirley Huffman and many nieces and nephews. Born in Port Colborne, he worked in home construction and then as a diesel mechanic at John Deere and Union Carbide for 38 years. He was a former member of the Humberstone Lions Club and served as a Bethel United Church Steward for 63 years. His family was number one and he loved spending time on his hobby farm, restoring and repairing machinery, woodworking, gardening, golfing, dancing and so much more. Cremation has taken place. Raymond's family will receive relatives and friends at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Davidson Chapel. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Bethel United Church at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Bethel United Church or the Lung Association -lungontario.ca. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 20, 2020