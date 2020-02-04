|
|
Audrey Huffman, wife of Ray and family want to thank all of our relatives, friends, neighbours and church members for your sincere condolences, offers of assistance and support in the loss of our husband, father and Papa. We really appreciated the memorial donations, flowers, cards and phone calls during this time. Our deepest gratitude goes to Mark McCormack and the Davidson Funeral Home staff including Julie Proulx for your kind assistance. We want to recognize Pastor Brian Lofthouse for his thoughtfulness and generous consideration in meeting the family before the service and in attending the visitation and conducting the service. Many thanks to Sheila Brown, organist for the lovely music at the service. Ray's three daughters provided touching eulogies and insights into his well lived life. Thank you to Connie Everson and the Bethel United Church members who provided a beautiful lunch following the service and to Bonnie Schneider for her assistance to the family. The Welland Hospital ER and ICU staff took great care of Ray during his brief stay and were compassionate, professional and respectful. Always remembered and forever loved by Audrey, Arlene, Norine, Shari and families.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020