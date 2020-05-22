Raymond Cote, 79, of Welland has passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Thursday, May 21, 2020 with his family by his side, after a short battle with cancer. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Elna Cote (nee Morin), his children, Rick Cote (Pauline), Joanne Hayden (Stephen), Gisele Cote (Pete), Lynn Cote, and predeceased by his son Roger Cote. Also survived by his grandchildren, Steve Cote (Linda), Jessica Cote (Jesse), Michael Prytula, Amanda Toms (Kyle), Serena Willbanks, Meghan Prytula, Jacob Gelh, and his 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Anne Butler (Erik), Denise Aza (Nick), Claire Reia (John) and predeceased by his brother Claude Cote (Joanne). Raymond was a strong, hard-working man who worked at Washington Mill for 32 years. He was an athlete his whole life playing many sports. He was an avid golf player who loved spending time golfing with his wife and friends. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements through Welland Funeral Home. Raymond's family will have a private memorial. The family extends sincere thanks and gratitude for all the support and remarkable service from Jocelyn, Kim and Dr. Dooler. Memorial donations to the Walker Family Cancer Clinic would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences and donations please go to our website at www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 22, 2020.