It is with heavy hearts that we say our goodbyes to Ray on Thursday January 16, 2020 in his 77th year. He will be missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Cynthia Overholt (nee Hamm). Cherished father to John (Lorraine) and Tracy Overholt. Special Grandfather to Randi (Shawn), Jordan and Dakota; stepgrandchildren Tim and Shane Dupuis; great-grandchildren Bryson Berry, Harley May Berry, Kyla Malouin, Lillie Malouin; and step great-grandchildren Draven and Emma Dupuis. Ray has now been reunited with his parents Nicolas (1994) and Kathleen Overholt (1992) (nee. Crocock), sister, Margaret (1988) and brothers William (1994), Grant and Harold (1997). In keeping with Ray's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME - 905-892-1699. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 20, 2020
