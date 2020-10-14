Raymond Giroux

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in his 87th year at the NHS - Welland Site. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Sibbett) for over 62 years. Cherished father of Randy (Cindy) Giroux, Pam (Ken) Dufour and the late Brian Giroux. Fun, loving and supportive grandfather of Ryan (Shannon) Giroux, Derick Giroux, Michael Dufour, Chris (Tabitha) Dufour, Alyssa Giroux (Jesse), Kyle Giroux, Ashley Giroux (Jay), Carley Muller, Kiera (Andrew) and 6 great grandchildren. Raymond is also survived by his sisters Shirley Giroux and Lois Robillard. Much loved brother in law of Allan (late Frankie) Steers, Peter and Marsha Jackson, Glen Sibbett (Cathy), Cathy and Phil Stephenson. Predeceased by his parents Stella and Teleshore Giroux and his father in law and mother in law Hugh and Gladys Sibbett, his siblings Janet, Leone, Geraldine, Pauline, Sandra (Dolly) and on brother Manny. With briken hearts he will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. For Ray, his family and friends were everything and the greatest joy in his life. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you the medical and nursing staff of the 6th floor of the NHS - Welland Site for the exceptional care Ray received during his 2 month stay at the hospital. A very special thanks to Pam and Ken for the many, many months of loving care provided to their father. In accordance with Ray's wishes, Cremation has taken place and a private family interment to be held. A Celebration of Ray's Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID -19 restrictions. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Canadian Diabetes Association. Funeral Arrangement entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home, 905.892.1699. www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca