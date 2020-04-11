|
|
UNCLE RAY to many, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, due to a long-time struggle with lung disease. He was a beloved husband of 49 years to Leah. He will be lovingly remembered by his niece, Melanie, nephews Jerry and Mark. Special uncle to Malia, Abby, Olivia and Joseph. He will be remembered by his sisters-in-law, Beverley (Harry) and Deborah (Paul). Uncle Ray was very saddened by the recent passing of his nephew in the UK, Neil. Ray worked as a millwright for many years at Ontario Paper (Donohue). Until recently, Ray also worked for Niagara Falls Taxi. He was a popular and well-liked driver, who will be fondly remembered by his passengers and fellow drivers. He was a dedicated fan of Queen and would always be rooting on his favourite soccer team, Man City. One of Ray's favourite lifetime passions was for soccer. Throughout his life, Ray even coached junior boy's soccer, which brought him much happiness as he loved every moment of it. His outgoing personality will be missed by many, especially for the stories he shared so passionately. In accordance with Ray's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905) 354-2133. A private family interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery. A Celebration of Ray's Life, will be held for family and friends, at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Ray, may be given to the War Amps or to the Ontario Lung Association. Online condolences may be shared on Ray's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 11, 2020