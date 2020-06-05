Raymonde "Ray" (Beauchamp) O'BRIEN
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our adored Mother on May 30, 2020, age 76 at the Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre in St. Catharines. Loving Mother to Nancy, Colleen (Mike), Debbie (Marcel) and Barry Jr., "her rock". Cherished Grandmother to Sydney (Luke Glofcheskie) and Laura Gannon. Proud Great Grandmother "GG" to Nora and Georgia Glofcheskie. She will be dearly missed by her siblings Andy (Doreen), Denis (Pauline), Jack (Krista), Danny (Karen) and Nicole (Henry Dumouchel). Predeceased by her loving parents Roland Beauchamp and Thérèse Dionne. Mom was blessed with many dear relatives and special friends, "Thank you all for being in my life". She had an unforgettable smile, made friends easily and loved chatting with everyone. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Catharines General and Hotel Dieu Shaver for their excellent care and compassion. A special thank you to Sister Louise for always being there for Mom and her family. As per Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place and a mass at St. Alfred's church will follow at a later date. Donations to the Hotel Dieu Shaver where Mom retired from, would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
