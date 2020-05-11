Real passed away peacefully at his residence, Royal Rose Place in Welland, on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by his wife Sheila Diane (nee Hatton) (2017) and son Allan (2012). Beloved father of Jacqueline Phillips (David) and Raymond Faucher. Also survived by five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 11, 2020.