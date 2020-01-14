|
Beloved husband of Louisette (née Brisson). Dear father of Richard (Gina) and Daniel (Kelsey). Loving grandfather to Danica, Montana and Alexis. Real was born in St. Magloire, Quebec on November 15, 1937. Real passed away peacefully with family at his side on January 11, 2020 after a relentless battle with cancer. Real is predeceased by his father Joseph and mother Rose Anna (née Labonté), his brother Michel and sister Carmelle. Real is survived by his sisters Colette and Nicole, his brother O'Neil (Lise) and his sister-in-laws Cecile and Huguette and brother-in-laws Conrad and Conrad B. Our deepest thanks and appreciation to Dr. Oelofse, Dr. Manser, Dr. Dooler and Dr. Tharmabala along with the dedicated and caring nurses Trina, Colleen, Jocelyn and the staff at the Welland Hospital and Walker Family Cancer Center. Real's life was devoted to caring for his wife, two sons and he especially enjoyed granddaughters Danica, Montana and Alexis. Real loved his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Real was a retired employee of Enbridge Gas and a proud member of the True Sport Hunt Club, Chevaliers de Colomb and the Welland Legion. If so desired, donations can be made to Paroisse Sacre Coeur or the Walker Family Cancer Center. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the Welland Funeral Home, 827 East Main St. on Thursday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. The funeral service will be held at Paroisse Sacre Coeur, 72 Empire St., on Friday at 11am followed by the burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 50 Woodlawn Rd. For online condolences; please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 14, 2020