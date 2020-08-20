1/1
Rebecca "Becky" (Foulis) ELLIOT
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Becky after a short, but very courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years Ian, her much loved daughter Brianna and partner Jason (Lynch), her much loved son Josh and wife Sarah, 2 grandsons Tyler and Tucker (Lynch), brother Scott, sister Pat, nephew Adam and their families. Along with many other extended family members and friends. A special thank you to her work family at Shoppers Drug Mart (Lundys Lane) for all of the love and support throughout these challenging times. As per Becky's wishes cremation has taken place, there will be a celebration of her life held at a later date. Donations to the Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 20, 2020.
