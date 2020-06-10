It is with great sadness that the family of Rebecca Lacroix (nee Kucman) announces her sudden passing after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, June 6, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family in her 46th year. Rebecca will forever be remembered by her precious sons; Joshua and Lucas, parents Joe and Theresa Kucman, brother Chris (Francesca) and nieces Chiara and Simona. Rebecca will also be forever remembered by her partner Jon Brillinger, who was a remarkable inspiration since the day they met. She will also be missed by aunts Cindy (Dave) Miskolczi, Nancy Roseboom and uncles Ron (Linda) Spiewak, Ray (Lyn) Spiewak and by many cousins, the Lacroix family, friends and co-workers. Rebecca excelled at everything she put her mind to. She was a nurturing and loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Never complacent, Rebecca completed additional educational courses post College, which helped her achieve a rewarding and successful career as Manager at Canadian Tire Financial Services. She was truly a free spirit who loved to paint, read, write and travel, to name only a few of the vast hobbies she had an immense talent for. Rebecca will be remembered for her affectionate smile, along with her outgoing and caring nature. She is an inspiration to everyone she knew, always a fighter and always looking to the positive aspects of life. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service. To view the service, a link will be made available on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Rebecca Lacroix Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. A public celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Niagara Health Foundation for the Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family in recognition of the extraordinary care provided by Dr. Giesbrecht and the entire medical team. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 10, 2020.