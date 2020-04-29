Home

Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Regetta HARDWICK

Regetta HARDWICK Obituary
HARDWICK, Regetta Passed away peacefully at Lundy Manor on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Albert Hardwick (1994). Dearly loved sister and best friend of Marguerite Fisher. Regetta leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers and six sisters and was especially close to her brother Dr. Sam Fisher, who inspired her to pursue a career in nursing. A private family visitation and Funeral Service have taken place at PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, followed by an interment at Fairview Cemetery. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Regetta's life will be held at a later date (please monitor the funeral home website for updates). In memory of Regetta, donations may be made to St. Ann's Church and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020
