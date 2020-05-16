Regetta HARDWICK
The family of the late Regetta Hardwick would like to thank our friends, family and neighbours for their comforting words, cards, flowers, and all expressions of sympathy and support during our recent loss. We would like to offer an unending thank you to all the staff at Lundy Manor Retirement Residence, especially Raylene, Lourdes, Noreen, Dawn and Rochelle for their excellent and compassionate care. Special thank you to Fr. Gerard Power, O.Carm. of St. Patrick's Church for a beautiful Funeral Service and lovely remembrance of Regetta. We also wish to express our gratitude to the staff of Patterson Funeral Home, especially Ed, Ruthann, and all staff who acted as pallbearers for Regetta, for the caring and compassionate service they provided. - The Hardwick & Fisher Families

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 16, 2020.
