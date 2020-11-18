1/2
Regina INNOCENZI
1921-11-20 - 2020-11-13
In deep sadness, but with thanksgiving for a long life, we announce the peaceful passing of our mother and nonna, a week shy of her 99th birthday. Regina was born in Cerreto d'Esi, Italia and came to Canada in 1952 to join her beloved husband, Carlo, who predeceased her in 1977. She made a home for herself, her husband and her children in St. Catharines while working several jobs to assist in supporting her family. Her inviting and spotless house often smelled of tomato sauce and it wasn't possible to visit without being offered (or gently forced) to eat some delicious homemade food. She is survived by her children, Aida (Tony) Cunningham, Ed (Karina) and her grandchildren, Rachel, Miriam and Kieran (Sarah). Regina also leaves behind a sister-in-law Teresa Innocenzi and many nieces and nephews both in Canada and in Italy. We would like to thank the caring staff of Tabor Manor for their love and support especially Dr. Matt Greenway for his kindness. Ti vogliamo tanto bene, sarai sempre nei nostri cvori. Owning to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral mass for family members was held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Regina may be made to The St. Vincent de Paul Society. Friends are invited to leave a memory on the tribute wall. Online Guest Book georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
