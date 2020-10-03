Regina KUCHYT

Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in her 87th year. Loving mother of John (Ann), Steve, Tom (Odette) and Kathy Tufford (Ron). Dear Grandmother to Shannon (Steve), Christopher, Chet, Sarah, Tyler and Melissa. Great Grandmother to Parker and Tristen. Regina is survived by her sisters Chris and Irene and brother Henry (Alice). Predeceased by her husband Chester, son Robert and granddaughter Chelsey. Resting at the LAMPMAN FUNERAL HOME, 724 Canboro Road, Fenwick for visitation in the Lampman Chapel on Monday October 5th from 1:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. Due to Covid 19 regulations those who would like to attend visitation must call the funeral home (905-892-4701) between 9:00 to 5:00 on Saturday and 12:00 to 4:00 on Sunday to book a time slot. Masks are MANDATORY and must be worn to gain entrance. A private family service will be held with interment to follow at a later date.



