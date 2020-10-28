Doug was born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on October 4, 1940 and passed away October 21, 2020 at St. Catharines Hospital, at the age of 80. Loving husband of 61 years to Sally Irene (nee Howard), his true love since they met in Grade 3. Proud dad to Todd (Heidi), Troy, and Godfather of Tracey. Papa to Madison, Jordan, Mitchell, Candice (James), Kyle and great papa to Avery and Harper. Cherished brother to the late Dennis (Diana), the late Dale (Pat), Robert and Valerie. Predeceased by his parents James and Verna Reynolds. Doug will always be adored by the Howard family, his childhood friends Owen Little and Dan Marr, and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. "What a life". Doug was an accomplished drummer. At the age of 15, he started marching with The Militares drum corps from Niagara Falls, and later stood in as their drum instructor. He became the first Canadian to win Drum Corps America for his performance on the individual snare drum in 1963 and held that title until 1965. He was a private student to the father of rudimental drumming, John S. Pratt and went on to become a judge of percussion execution for many years. In 2000, he was inducted into the drum corps international Hall of Fame. Doug was well respected in the pharmaceutical industry being a part of it for most of his working career. His passion for his industry took him into his last days. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He lived his life, well travelled, with many accolades and defined adventures throughout it. He loved his family and will be missed by so many people. We hope the fond memories you share of Doug will provide you with comfort. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made on Doug's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
