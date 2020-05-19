It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rejean, on Friday, May 15th, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Therese (Labonte). Loving father of Rejeanne (Robert Bibeau), Jacques (Madeleine), Susanne (Jean-Guy Asselin), Denis (Shirley), Paul (Sharon) and Clement (Lori Letourneau). Special friend of Fernande Labreche. Cherished grandfather of Phillip Bibeau (Tammy), Mathieu Bibeau (Kathryn), Julie-Anne (Matthew Reid), Rachelle (Derek Poirier), Amanda Frank (Shane Matter), Josee (Neil Wainwright), Marc Asselin, Mylene (Steve Goupil), Gabriel Asselin, (Sarah), Michael Frank (Julie), Melissa Frank (Rocky Mercuri), Nicole (Richard Stone), Alain Frank, and Caitlyn Frank. Rejean will also be sadly missed by his 24 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Noel (Ludmila), Germain (Jeanne), Andre (Francine), Marthe Brochu-Fournier, and Denise (Jean-Charles Brisebois). He was predeceased by his parents Paul, Maria, sister Marie-Paule and two grandchildren Gabriel Bibeau and Adam Frank. Family get togethers were especially precious to Rejean. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and was a founding member of the True Sport Hunt Club. He was very social and loved to play darts and cards. As a long time parishioner of Paroisse Sacre Coeur, he was a member of the choir. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Rejean's wonderful life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend they're thanks to Northland Pointe LTCH for their excellent care and kindness. In lieu of flowers donations to Northland Pointe (Port Colborne) would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences and donations please visit our website at: www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.