It is with heartfelt sadness that I announce the passing of Rena Belanger, on July 16, 2020. Rena leaves behind her son Corbyn Brown (Bill Brown). She will be greatly missed by her mother Elizabeth Spinosa and brother, Stephen (Tracey, Ethan and Simon). As well as her many Cousins, Uncles, Aunts and Friends. Rena is predeceased by her father, Harvey, Step Mother, Colleen, step father, Joe and her Grandparents, Matilda and Steve Simon. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. "Rena, you are at peace now. See you on the other side. xo"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store