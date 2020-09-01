1/1
Rene Danielle HORTH
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday August 30, 2020 at the age of 35. Dearly loved and cherished daughter of Gerard and the late Janet (2012). Rene will be sadly missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the PSW's and home care providers for their exceptional care of Rene. And also the nurses at the Greater Niagara General Hospital that have looked after her throughout the years. A very special thank you to Dr. Karim. A Private Family Service will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Rene, donations may be made to Niagara Falls Humane Society and would be appreciated by her family. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 1, 2020.
