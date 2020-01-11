|
Dad, on January 11 you would have turned 100 years old. You were a World War 2 veteran serving in Holland and the Aleutian Islands, among other locations. After the war, you trained to be a Bricklayer and later became a Firefighter in Welland. Since you passed away 15 years ago, Mom has joined you and you have been recognized on the LODD Monument in front of King Street Fire Hall. We still think of you often, every day as a matter of fact. We still want your advice or opinion. We love you both! Barb, Peter and Anita
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020