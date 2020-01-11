Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rene Malaguti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene Malaguti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rene Malaguti In Memoriam
Dad, on January 11 you would have turned 100 years old. You were a World War 2 veteran serving in Holland and the Aleutian Islands, among other locations. After the war, you trained to be a Bricklayer and later became a Firefighter in Welland. Since you passed away 15 years ago, Mom has joined you and you have been recognized on the LODD Monument in front of King Street Fire Hall. We still think of you often, every day as a matter of fact. We still want your advice or opinion. We love you both! Barb, Peter and Anita
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -