Mom left us on July 21, 2020, to be reunited with her parents and siblings, and she passed quickly and peacefully at Greater Niagara General Hospital, after recently celebrating her 90th birthday on June 3rd. Mom had an incredible sense of humour and was fiercely independent. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Charles "Charlie" Thornton, her parents Edward and Clara Schaubel, and her brother and sisters and their spouses; Reg, Howard (Margaret), Roy (Helen), Elsie (Russ) Lee, Harold (Muriel), Lloyd (Kay), and Clarence (Theoda). Mom was also predeceased by two siblings in infancy, Crosby (born before Mom) and Ruth (born after Mom). In Mom's words, she was "in her glory" when she was with her family and friends. Much loved mother of Alan Thornton, Bev Allison, Shelley Coulombe and special mother to Lynn (Howie) Climenhaga. She loved her daughter and sons in law, Linda Thornton, Bob Allison and Bob Coulombe. Mom's shining stars in her life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Grandchildren; Christal (Michael), Tiffany (Scott Avery), Tammy (Ron), Tracey Noelle, Robyn (Jim), Dan (Sasha), Andrew (Stacy) and Nicholas. Great Grandchildren; Nathan, Isabel, Lyndsay, Michael, Clayton, Ashley, Owen, Donovan, Cora, Cilla, Harper, Marlee Lorena and Ella. Each grandchild and great grandchild had a special place in Mom's heart. She is also survived and lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Mom's many friends at Ridgeway Lions Seniors Complex, Heart Niagara, to the pharmacists at Brodie's Drugstore, Crystal Ridge Community Church, Pastor Frank Kiss, Kathleen and their family, to Sue Kohinski, Tammy Horton, Francine Straiton, and to our "sister" Lynn and her husband Howie. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the love, friendships, visits, prayers and support! Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905- 354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. In accordance with Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Crystal Ridge Community Church would be appreciated. E-transfers can be made at crystalridgecc@gmail.com. Online condolences may be shared on Mom's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
.