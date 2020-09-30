Passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Melford Terreberry. Loving mother of Dale Winger (Suzanne), Tim Winger (Tammy), and dear step-mother of Bennett Terreberry (Lisa) and Carl Terreberry (Gail). Caring grandmother of Kelly Winger, Steve Winger (Stacey), Dylan Winger, Ethan Winger, Courtney Muir (Myles), Blaine Terreberry, Pamela Terreberry and Dana Terreberry. Reta is survived by 4 great-grandchildren; Max, Stella, Markus, Mila and by her siblings Norma Shauntz, Donald Force and Robert Force. Predeceased by her first husband Edward Winger - 1985. The family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne on Friday October 2nd from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow in the Armstrong Chapel on Friday at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Overholt Cemetery. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending MUST wear a face mask. If you are unable to attend but wish to view the funeral service, a link will be made available on Friday at 1:00 p.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Reta Terreberry Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to March of Dimes Canada. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca