Ricardo (Ricky) ZOCADAGUI
Passed away peacefully at his home in Niagara Falls, on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the age of 32. Cherished son of Omar and Lynn, loving nephew of Rosalba Keller (the late Tio) and Andrea Shelly and dear cousin Chenoa Pattison. Fondly remembered by a dear friend Mary Bennink, work partner Dillon Caldwell and many uncles, aunts, cousins and good friends in Canada and South America. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca or call Morse & Son Funeral Home for further information. The family will have a private visitation and gathering at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Heart Niagara. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
