Passed away suddenly, at the NHS-St. Catharines Site on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 76 years of age. Loving husband of Lacia (nee Melnyk). Loving father of Michael. Beloved brother of Sharon (late Larry) Zwierschke, Dianne (late Edward) Wilkinson, Tim (LuAnn), Hugh (Johanna) and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Carman and Ruth (nee Stickles) and his brother Ted. Richard had retired from Ford Glass Plant in 1994 after 30 years of service. There will be a gathering in the future to celebrate Richard's life. Rest In Peace From All Of Us. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Lincoln County Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.