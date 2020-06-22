Richard BARG

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 76 at St. Catharines Hospital. Best friend of Janet Schwandt and her son Brian (Amy and the girls Kilty and Sydney). Survived by brothers John (Eileen) of St. Catharines and Robert (Irene) of Coquitlam, BC. Niece Amy Skater (Dan) of Brantford. Nephews Josh and Adam (Rachel) of Brantford. Richard worked for Misener Shipping for 20 years. A private family service has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. In memory of Richard donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and paramedics for their compassion and care.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 22, 2020.